Telangana DSP Mamilla Sridhar bags medal for excellence in crime probe

According to a press release, Mamilla played a crucial role in arresting the accused in the sensational Hajipur case where the accused had raped and murdered three minor girls.

This apart, the DSP has also solved Narsimhulagudem faction murder cases, numerous robberies, thefts, and other cases. He was praised by the higher authorities on many occasions for his dedication to hard work and punishing the criminals, the release added.

“During his 26 years of service, Mamilla was awarded the flag of police service in many key law and order matters, social matters, for strengthening police public relations, terrorism, extortion, murder, human trafficking and illegal arms cases,” the release explained.

In 2015, he won the silver medal in the Forensic Science category at the All India Level Duty Meet held in Punjab. Similarly, in 2017, he won the United Nations Peace Medal.

In his service, Mamilla has been accoladed with over 200 awards, including the Shourya medal, Uttama Seva medal, the Chief Minister’s Sarvonnatha medal and the prestigious Indian Police medal.