Works for water sports, star hotel begin in Telangana's Nagarjunasagar

NALGONDA : Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has announced that the government is taking steps to develop water sports and construct a star hotel in a public-private partnership in the surrounding areas of Nagarjunasagar and Buddhavanam.

On Friday, he inspected the surrounding areas of both tourist destinations along with Kamlesh Daji Patil, president of Sri Ramachandra Mission. Officials told the tourism minister about the features of Buddhavanam, which is spread over 270 acres.