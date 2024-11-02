Works for water sports, star hotel begin in Telangana's Nagarjunasagar

NALGONDA : Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has announced that the government is taking steps to develop water sports and construct a star hotel in a public-private partnership in the surrounding areas of Nagarjunasagar and Buddhavanam.
On Friday, he inspected the surrounding areas of both tourist destinations along with Kamlesh Daji Patil, president of Sri Ramachandra Mission. Officials told the tourism minister about the features of Buddhavanam, which is spread over 270 acres.
Jupally said that Buddhists from many Asian countries, especially Sri Lanka, would come to Nagarjunasagar to witness one of the largest Buddhist heritages. He inquired about the details of the Vijaya Vihar land, the surrounding areas of Buddhavanam and the government lands around Nagarjunasagar.
On this occasion, the minister ordered Miryalaguda Sub Collector Narayan Amit to conduct a survey of the available government lands and submit the details. Afterwards, Jupally and Daji along with the sub collector inspected the surrounding areas of the Vipassana meditation centre next to the Buddha temple and other places.