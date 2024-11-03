3,34,26,323 voters in Telangana as per draft rolls: Poll panel

HYDERABAD: After releasing Special Summary Revision-2025 - draft electoral roll - pertaining to 119 Assembly constituencies on October 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited claims on objections by November 28.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, C Sudharshan Reddy said that the final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

As per the draft electoral rolls, the total number of electors, including service electors, are 3,34,26,323 ,1,66,16,446 males, 1,68,07,100 females and 2,777 third gender. There are 15,948 service electors and 3,578 overseas electors.

Addressing a press conference here, the CEO said that the poll panel has processed applications submitted before October 20, resulting in 8,02,805 additions, 4,14,165 deletions, and 5,93,956 corrections of entries from February 8, 2024 to October 20, 2024. The CEO said that the gender ratio has shown an improvement from 1,009 in February 2024 to 1,012 in the draft roll.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the number of young voters aged between 18 to 19, from 8.51 lakh to 10.03 lakh. There are 2,25,462 voters aged above 85, and 5,28,085 persons with disabilities (PwDs). The number of third-gender voters has also increased from 2,737 to 2,777.

The poll panel advised eligible citizens who will turn 18 as on January 1, 2025, and have not yet applied for enrolment, to apply during the period of claims and objections that ends on November 28.

The ECI also informed that those who will turn 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1 2025 are eligible to apply in advance for inclusion in the roll.