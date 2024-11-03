AIMIM chief wants to snap ties with BRS, sail with Congress: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Responding to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement on the appointment of only Hindus to the TTD Board, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said: “It seems that the MIM has decided to snap its ties with BRS and sail with the Congress”.

He criticisised Owaisi for finding fault with the BRS and accusing it of changing its stand on the Musi project.

In a statement, Sanjay alleged that Owaisi could not differentiate between Tirumala and Waqf lands.

“Waqf land means grabbing lands and doing business for you? The intention of the Union government is that Waqf lands should be utilised for the benefit impoverished Muslims. Old City people should wake up now,” Sanjay said and asked the residents if they understood why their area did not develop on par with other parts of Hyderabad.

He asked them to understand how Owaisi’s family acquired property worth crores, hinting that the votes of the people of the Old City facilitated this.