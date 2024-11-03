Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti to retrace his padayatra route on bus

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will embark on a bus yatra covering 36 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, most probably in December or early January, his core team confirmed to TNIE.

The idea behind the bus yatra is to revisit the places he had covered during his marathon padayatra in 2023 and interact with the people to see if the issues they faced have been resolved.

As Congress Legislative Party leader in the previous Assembly, Vikramarka had covered a 1,365 km on foot Adilabad to Khammam from March to July 2023 and visited around 750 villages. During this padayatra, he interacted with locals, assessed their living conditions and discussed their concerns.

His core team told TNIE that Vikramarka now intends to revisit these areas and review the status of his commitments. His team confirmed that preparations are underway but the schedule is unconfirmed. The yatra is expected to begin either in December or January, most probably after the state government completes one year in office on December 7.

Vikramarka’s team said that reports from the 36 constituencies on the issues faced by the people have been collected. The Deputy CM plans to visit these areas with officials, review the situation and address problems directly at the local level.