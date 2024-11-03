Man held for duping priest of Rs 1.2 crore

HYDERABAD: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Police of Cyberabad on Saturday arrested a person in Allipur village of Medak district for allegedly creating fabricated land documents.

According to the police, “The accused, Udandapuram Narsimlu, deceived a priest named NVV Subrahmanyam by labelling the government land as a private property and collected Rs 1.20 crore from him. In another similar incident, he duped a person named Aleti Kumar of Rs 50 lakh.”

The police said that the complainant is a priest at Sri Nikhila Sai Maitreya Madhusudhana Saraswati Peetham at Suraram Colony in Jeedimetla.

“Subrahmanyam intended to purchase land to construct a temple. In 2018, while he was searching for the land, he was acquainted with the accused at the Tahsildar office in Shivampet mandal who pretended to be an employee there. Narsimlu told the priest that he was soon getting a promotion as a deputy Tahsildar,” the police added.

Narsimlu assured the complainant that he would provide the lands to construct the temple. As per his plan the accused showed him government land at the outskirts of Alipur village and the complainant agreed to purchase the land. Later the accused fabricated Pahanis, and other documents and gave them to the complainant to defraud him.