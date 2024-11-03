Noise levels in Hyderabad up by 6 to 10 decibels

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has said that the noise levels in residential areas increased by six decibels (dBs) during Deepavali.

The board said that on November 12, 2023, the noise level during the day was recorded at 62.43 dB and 59.3 dB during the night. However, an increase was witnessed in the level during this year with 65.68 dB at night and day respectively.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the noise levels in industrial areas have increased by 10 dBs. On last year’s Deepavali, the noise level was recorded at 59.5 but this time it was recorded at 69.5 dB and 64.5 at night.

The TGPCB said that the noise levels in commercial areas have increased by more than four dBs.

Moreover, the concentration of Sulphur dioxide (SO2) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOnox) in the air have also increased. Last year, SO2 concentration was recorded at 12.0 ug/m^3 but this year it was recorded at 14.0 ug/m^3. Similarly, the concentration of Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x) was 30.6 ug/m^3 but this year it was recorded at 40.0 ug/m^3.