Probe constructions on park land: Victims

SANGAREDDY: Victims from various colonies on Saturday once again appealed to the HYDRAA to conduct a thorough investigation of the lands of survey no. 6 and 12 in Patelguda village of Aminpur mandal and the lands of survey no. 153 in Venkataramana Colony.

It may be noted that recently HYDRAA officials demolished 16 villas in Patelguda village, claiming they were constructed on government land. However, a farmer named Madhava Reddy claimed that the land did not belong to the government and explained to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath that the land was related to survey no. 6.

The victims appealed to the agency to conduct a comprehensive investigation in this matter and if necessary, conduct a full-scale survey. They said that Madhava Reddy gave his land to two contractors, Chandrasekhar and Koteshwar Rao, for the purpose of development but they split the land into plots and sold them.