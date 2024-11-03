Probe constructions on park land: Victims

SANGAREDDY: Victims from various colonies on Saturday once again appealed to the HYDRAA to conduct a thorough investigation of the lands of survey no. 6 and 12 in Patelguda village of Aminpur mandal and the lands of survey no. 153 in Venkataramana Colony.
It may be noted that recently HYDRAA officials demolished 16 villas in Patelguda village, claiming they were constructed on government land. However, a farmer named Madhava Reddy claimed that the land did not belong to the government and explained to HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath that the land was related to survey no. 6.
The victims appealed to the agency to conduct a comprehensive investigation in this matter and if necessary, conduct a full-scale survey. They said that Madhava Reddy gave his land to two contractors, Chandrasekhar and Koteshwar Rao, for the purpose of development but they split the land into plots and sold them.
The victims appealed to the commissioner to register cases against the people who cheated them and also provide compensation.
They explained that the officials were saying the permissions given by the village panchayat officials for the construction of villas had been revoked in the past and the contractors had hidden this matter from them.
The victims said that the commissioner has assured that officials will conduct a re-survey in Patelguda and if found that the villas were actually built on private land, the said land would be returned to them.
Meanwhile, the victims of Venkataramana Colony who bought plots behind the Pedda Cheruvu said that they fear losing due to the closure of the outlet of the Pedda Cheruvu in Aminpur mandal. They alleged that some politically influential leaders had closed the outlet to prevent water from flowing down into the Bandi Kunta pond.
The victims demanded that an investigation be conducted on these lands as well, and complained that large apartments are being constructed in the park land.