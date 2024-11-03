Telangana government approves 116.4 km expansion for metro phase 2

HYDERABAD: Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project will be 116.4 km, as per the orders issued on Saturday, according administrative sanction for the project. It will have two parts Part A will have six corridors a cumulative length of 76.4 km which will cost Rs 24,269 crore and Part B will have one corridor of 40 km, the cost of which is being worked out.

In his orders, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore said that among identified corridors for Phase-2, alignment, other features, cost estimate etc. for the 40-km long Corridor 9 (Shamshabad RGIA - Fourth City) are being worked out and presently field surveys are in progress.

The remaining five corridors for a length of about 76.4 km will cost an estimated Rs 24,269 crore. The project will be a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) between the state and Union governments.

The state government’s share would be Rs 7,313 crore (30%), the Centre will pump in Rs 4,230 crore (18%) and loans from institutions like JICA, ADB, NDB etc would be Rs 11,693 crore (48%). The remaining 4% (1,033 crore) of the cost would come from the PPP component.

The orders said: “In the light of the experience of Phase-I, the government reviewed the earlier approved Phase-II proposals and reworked them. The main objective of this exercise is to cater to the needs of different sections of the society and to spur equitable growth in all parts of the city.

Based on updated traffic studies and several rounds of discussions, six new corridors have been identified for the Phase-II expansion project”.

Phase - 2 of the Metro Rail project has two parts. Part A consists of five corridors and Part B has one corridor.