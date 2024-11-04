Delay in procurement leaves paddy farmers on edge in Warangal

WARANGAL: Farmers in the erstwhile Warangal district have begun harvesting paddy crops, bringing large loads to procurement centres in their respective mandals. However, they are anxious about selling their produce, alleging that the district administration and Civil Supplies department are delaying purchases.

In Bayyaram mandal, farmers have left their crops soaked in rainwater at an Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centre. They are worried about delays, as their crops are ready for weighing and transportation to rice mills. Despite the inauguration of procurement centres, operations are yet to start fully.

Local farmers feel that negligence on the part of the state government and officials has allowed private rice mills to purchase paddy without checking moisture levels, worsening their situation.

Farmer Bhukya Ramesh from Bhayyaram Mandal expressed frustration over the lack of government action to facilitate proper procurement. With recent rains damaging their crops, he urged officials to expedite the purchasing process.