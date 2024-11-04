Food poisoning at school: Two students reported critical, shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad

ADILABAD: Two of the 30 students of the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Wankidi mandal, who fell ill after reportedly consuming bad-quality food and contaminated water in the hostel mess, was reported to be in critical condition and shifted to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On Thursday (October 31), 30 students were hospitalised in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. Later, two students — Jyothika of Class 7 and Mahalaxmi of Class 6 — were taken to a private hospital in Mancherial after their condition worsened.

Subsequently, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi of the BRS interacted with the students and enquired about the treatment being given to them. Later, the doctors referred them to NIMS for better treatment. Based on their instructions, the district deputy director of the Tribal Welfare department shifted them to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, student leaders of several tribal bodies demanded the suspension of officials concerned over their alleged negligence in providing quality food and water to the students. Several food poisoning cases are being reported in residential schools across the erstwhile Kumurambheem Asifabad district, they alleged.