KTR, Harish ‘in rat race’ for BRS president post, claims MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that every morning, BRS MLAs KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao spew venom on the state government as they are “in a rat race” for the pink party’s president post.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, the legislator from Bhongir said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a befitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false claims made against Telangana development on social media, leading to the latter deleting his post. But Harish Rao jumped in to add to the allegations, Kiran Kumar added.

Harish Rao and Rama Rao are using Twitter to spread false information, he said and added that the BRS leaders have adopted the “post on X and hide” tactics.

“Harish Rao and KTR, who were in power for 10 years and enjoyed royal pleasures, have been unable to sleep for the last 10 months. We are implementing various development and welfare schemes, which the BRS failed to do during its 10-year rule,” he claimed.

Hits back at Aleti

Reacting to BJPLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy’s statement that AICC constituted a committee to find an alternative to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Bhongir MP said that the former has lost his mind.

Kiran Kumar also that Maheshwar Reddy was elected twice as an MLA due to “sheer luck”.

He also said that though the BJP gave Maheshwar Reddy its floor leader’s post, it didn’t even allot him a room in the party office. He claimed that Maheshwar Reddy, despite being insulted, continues to suffer in the saffron party.