Only 12 per cent Indians over 15 years are computer literate: CESS study

HYDERABAD: A latest study by the Centre For Economic and Social Studies (CESS) found that, on an average, only 12% of individuals over 15 years of age in India are computer literate or possess information and communication technologies (ICT) skills.

The study titled ‘Inequalities in Computer Literacy in India’, by Prof Chakradhar Jadhav, assistant professor in the Department of Economics at CESS and Prof Prashant Kumar Choudhary from the Department of Public Policy at Manipal Academy of Higher Education revealed that while 15.6% of Indians can send emails with attachments, only 1.4% can write a computer programme using a specialised programming language.

The study analysed data from the 78th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS)-2020-21 involving 11.75 lakh respondents from 2.76 lakh households across India.

NSS data was collected in nine categories: i) copy or move a file or folder; (ii) use the copy and paste tools; (iii) send emails with attachments; (iv) use basic arithmetic formulas in a spreadsheet; (v) connect and install new devices; (vi) find, download, install and configure software; (vii) create electronic presentations; (viii) transfer files between a computer and other devices; and write a computer programme using a specialised programming language.

The data was further analysed by the researchers based on various demographic indicators such as gender, caste, religion, location, education, income, and a combination of sex/location and sex/caste.