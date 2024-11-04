Telangana: Covered picture widens Sanjay-Jeevan gap

JAGTIAL: There seems to be no end to internal squabbles that are plaguing the Jagtial unit of the Congress.

The ongoing tussle between local MLA Sanjay Kumar and MLC T Jeevan Reddy took an ugly turn on Sunday when the former’s photo on a banner displayed at a meeting on the proposed caste census was covered with a red sticker.

Sanjay Kumar’s followers, who were understandably upset by the development, wondered why their leader’s image was printed on the banner if there was no interest to display it properly. This led to the Jagtial Congress leaders taking sides on the issue. The ruling Congress has been besieged by group politics ever since MLA Sanjay Kumar joined the Congress from BRS with Jeevan Reddy raising his voice from time to time and and expressing displeasure over several issues.

Recently, the MLC openly criticised the party after a Congress leader was brutally murdered, leading to a war words between Jeevan and Sanjay.

Sanjay Kumar and his followers skipped the Sunday’s meeting, held under the chairmanship of DCC president and Government Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar and attended by Jeevan Reddy and Adi Srinivas.

Meanwhile, a senior leader said that if Jeevan and Sanjay fail to bury their differences, it will impact the Congress fortunes in the upcoming local body elections.