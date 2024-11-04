Telangana Min Jupally leaves for London to showcase Telangana tourism potential at WTM

Telangana

During his visit, Jupally will meet prominent stakeholders from across the global tourism industry, including tourism ministers from various countries, foreign delegates etc..
HYDERABAD: Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao left for London on Sunday to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM), scheduled from November 5 to 7. According to a communique, the minister’s visit is aimed at showcasing state’s vibrant culture, heritage and tourism potential, fostering global partnerships. The tour is also intended to attract investments in tourism sector.

During his visit, Jupally will meet prominent stakeholders from across the global tourism industry, including tourism ministers from various countries, foreign delegates, global tourism boards, hotel operators and experts in travel and hospitality. The Telangana Tourism Department has set up a dedicated stall at the WTM, highlighting the state’s remarkable destinations, historical sites, and rich cultural legacy to attract international tourists.

Minister’s itinerary included a Telangana Tourism Roadshow at Castle Green in London, designed to captivate potential tourists, investors, and collaborators with a firsthand experience of Telangana’s unique attractions and investment-friendly environment.

The three-day World Travel Market will feature more than 100 international representatives, including Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and tourism officials from various states of the country.

