TG logs 32 per cent jump in foreign direct investment, attracts Rs 9,023 crore

HYDERABAD: Telangana has attracted a whopping Rs 9,023 crore through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024–25 (April to June), compared to Rs 6,829 crore during the same period in 2023–24, marking a rise of 32%.

This represents 6.68% of the total FDI received by India, placing Telangana fourth among the states in attracting foreign investments.

The Rs 9,023 crore in investment was spread across four districts: Hyderabad received Rs 8,457.77 crore, Rangareddy Rs 431.38 crore and Medak and Mahbubnagar Rs 63.86 crore each.

IT, pharma sectors in focus

With a 32% increase in FDI inflows compared to the first quarter of the previous year (2023–24), the state government expects this trend to continue in the remaining three quarters.

In 2022–23, Telangana attracted Rs 10,319 crore in FDI and in 2023–24, it increased to Rs 25,094 crore, which is a 143.18% increase.

Officials said the state government was working to attract even more FDIs, particularly in the service, IT and pharmaceutical sectors.

They anticipate that once the Future City project is realised, FDI inflows will increase significantly.

Plans are also in place to draw investments in the automobile, construction and non-conventional energy sectors, which offer substantial potential and opportunities in Telangana.