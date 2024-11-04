The faded legacy of devoted Trump fan in Telangana

JANGAON: A woman is seen going about her daily chores, washing dishes to prepare lunch for the day, near a statue of Donald Trump in a red tie, white shirt and blue blazer. This six-foot-tall tribute to the former US president and now a presidential candidate again here in Konne village of Jangaon district, represents the devotion of a local fan, Bussa Krishna. He is still known as Trump Krishna, whose passion led to this remarkable statue, before he passed away due to heart attack in 2020.

When TNIE visited the Konne village in Bachannapet mandal on the sidelines of the US elections, the woman mentioned above, who lives in a rented house belonging to Krishna said, “It has been so long since the family left this village, only this statue remains here. We are tenants in this house”.

Krishna’s devotion to Trump was so much that he worshipped him as a god. “Every morning and evening, he used to perform pujas with coconuts, incense sticks and even a ‘pal abhishekam’ ritual,” says Sathyalakshmi, a villager whose house is near the statue.

“He kept Trump’s photo by his side when he slept and even hosted annadanam in Trump’s name, spending around Rs 2 lakh,” she added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when Trump caught the virus, Krishna was in tears and offered prayers for his recovery.

‘No Trump came when he died of heart attack’

Krishna often told villagers that if Trump came to power, their village would see remarkable development. “He kept saying the village wouldn’t be the same if Trump became president,” says a neighbour.

“But in the end, when he suffered a heart attack, there was no Trump to help him. His son is now under the care of Krishna’s grandmother, and they no longer live in the village. No Trump came to their rescue,” she added.

Once buzzing with rituals, the site of the statue is now neglected. Villagers no longer continue the celebrations and rituals Krishna once performed. “He himself is no more; we have nothing to do with that statue,” said a villager, sipping a cup of chai in a shop in Konne.