Withdraw ‘intimidating’ notices issued to Budida, says BRS leader Sravan Dasoju

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Sravan Dasoju on Sunday condemned the recent actions of Athmakur police in issuing a notice to former MLA Budida Bikshamaiah Goud.

The notice issued by the police implied that the former MLA might conduct “rave parties” or events involving “drugs, unauthorised gatherings, and alcohol”, said Dasoju and termed it as a “malicious presumption of guilt without any factual basis or evidence”.

“This approach, devoid of concrete intelligence or any specific incident, defies the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and is a clear violation of basic human rights,” the BRS leader said.

He demanded the unconditional withdrawal of such “illegal and intimidating notices issued to responsible citizens”.

Dasoju said that the notice not only unfairly targeted Goud but also represents an unwarranted assumption of wrongdoing by all farmhouse owners. “This generalised approach, devoid of individual investigation or intelligence, is baseless and unjustifiable. It is a disturbing example of overreach that undermines public trust in law enforcement and presumes guilt without any factual basis,” Dasoju said.

The notice, by broadly casting all farmhouse owners as potential criminals, unfairly stigmatises responsible property owners as lawbreakers, he said. Terming the notice as an abuse of authority, Dasoju criticised the lack of transparency and clarity regarding what led the police to issue such presumptive notices.