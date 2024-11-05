CM Revanth asks students not to be swayed by provocative remarks of politicians

HYDERABAD: Asking the Telangana youth not to be swayed by the provocative statements being made by certain political parties, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the students and unemployed youth to prepare for competitive exams in earnest.

The chief minister was addressing the students, who met him on Monday to express their gratitude for increasing the diet and cosmetic charges of students of residential schools.

The CM said that the education system has been neglected during the 10-year rule of the BRS. He reassured the students that the Congress government will bring radical changes in the education system.

He recalled that the government has decided to provide free electricity to government schools and colleges. “The Skill University has been set up to provide skills to youth. We are going to set up a sports university soon,” he added.

“Drugs and ganja are the biggest danger. Don’t fall victim to such addictions. Both education and social consciousness are important for students. Those who serve the society with social consciousness become heroes in our society,” he added.