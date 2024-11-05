Girl injured in knife attack by stalker in Telangana's Medak

MEDAK: A youth, Chetan, attacked a young woman, D Divya Krupa, with a knife in Medak town on Monday, unable to control his anger after she spurned his overtures.

The young woman sustained severe injuries on her hand and was taken to the Medak Area Hospital at first. She was later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to town circle inspector (CI) K Nagaraju, Divya Krupa from Avusalipally area of the town, is pursuing her degree. She left home in the morning and reached her college in the town to appear for the degree examination.

For the last two months, Chetan, who is also from Medak, has been harassing her, urging her to reciprocate his love, the CI added.

When she rejected Chetan’s proposal, he attacked her with a knife at about 10 am, he said, adding that the woman tried to defend herself and sustained injuries on her hand in the process.

Subsequently, the accused fled the spot after attacking the woman. Immediately, the locals rushed her to the hospital. Learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and seized the knife used by the assailant and the mobile phone of the young woman.

The police said that the accused was absconding and a special police team had been formed to arrest him. The police are examining the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the degree college, the CI said.