Minister Ponnam dares Telangana BJP chief to debate on implementation of schemes

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday dared Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to an open debate on implementation of welfare schemes at the Centre and in the state. During an informal chat with the media, he wanted the Union minister to join a debate on schemes implemented by the BJP in the last 10 years and by the Congress government in Telangana in the last 10 months.

“No wonder that Kishan Reddy, who was appointed as the state BJP chief at the behest of the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is criticising the Congress government in the state,” the minister said and suggested that the Union minister introspect on what he and his party did for Telangana.

He also sought to know what Kishan Reddy, when he was the Union tourism minister, has done for Hyderabad, which has a lot of archeological importance.

Prabhakar said that the state government has requested the Union government to provide funds to carry out several development and flood relief works but those requests fell on deaf ears.

“Telangana has requested Rs 10,000 crore but the Centre gave just `400 crore,” he said. “If you have Telangana DNA, try to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw his remarks on the very formation of Telangana,” he added.