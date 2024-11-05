Owaisi brothers to hit campaign trail in Maharashtra

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and party’s floor leader in Telangana Assembly and his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi will be addressing public meetings in Dhule and Aurangabad ahead of upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The duo will be touring various Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra to campaign for 16 candidates fielded by the partyMajlis, including four in Mumbai and former Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) East.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the party won two new seats with Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique and Shah Faruk Anwar securing Malegaon Central and Dhule City segments respectively.

Voting for 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats is scheduled to take place on November 20.