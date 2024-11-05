Seasonal allergies surge in Telangana, doctors advise precautionary measures

HYDERABAD: While the monsoon season saw an ambush of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in the state, respiratory diseases and seasonal allergies are cropping up with the onset of winter.

The transition from the monsoon to winter season as temperatures dip, usually triggers seasonal allergies, in addition to the viral fever which is now becoming a perennial malady.

Individuals with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), as well as those vulnerable to cold weather and pollen allergies need to be extra cautious as the winter season sets in, said doctors.

The common symptoms in case of seasonal allergies are skin rashes, nasal congestion, runny or stuffy nose, red and itchy eyes, sneezing, itchy ears and throat.

Dr J Anish Anand, consultant, internal medicine at a leading private hospital, speaking to TNIE, said, “There has been a significant drop in the number of chikungunya and dengue cases in the last three weeks. However we are seeing a rise in the instances of allergies triggered by dust and pollen”.

He added, “Skin rashes, nasal congestion are the common symptoms that patients are showing. We also have patients with complaints of fever, cold and a prolonged body ache, which is also called the viral syndrome. What is more concerning is that the epidemiology of virus has been changing and this year, we have seen patients presenting unique symptomology for viral fevers.”

Doctors stressed that there was an upward trend in allergies in the past few years, which could be attributed to factors such as climate change, rising pollution levels, unhygienic surroundings and overcrowding.

Dr M Rajeev, consultant pulmonologist and member of the Telangana Medical Council, said that the cases of allergies had increased, in the last few weeks and that those with chronic respiratory illnesses were amongst the high-risk groups.