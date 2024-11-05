Senior IAS officers to monitor paddy procurement process in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s instructions that all necessary measures be put in place to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement, the state government has appointed senior IAS officers as special officers to oversee and monitor the process in all districts.

These special officers will personally visit procurement centres to oversee the process.

The special officers are Krishna Aditya (Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts), RV Karnan (Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla), Anita Ramachandran (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet), A Sharat (Nizamabad, Kamareddy), D Divya (Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri), Ravi (Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool), T Vinaya Krishna Reddy (Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad), Dasari Harichandana (Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet) and and K Surendra Mohan (Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem). Meanwhile, the CM asked the officials to address the grievances of farmers, if any, on the spot.