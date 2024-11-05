SRSP officials worried over proposal to set up palm oil unit in Nirmal

NIZAMABAD: While land has been allocated for a palm oil factory in Soan village, Nirmal district, there is heavy opposition from Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) officials to its establishment downstream.

It should be noted that Nirmal collector has directed SRSP and revenue officials to conduct a joint survey on the allocation land to the proposed oil palm unit.

According to sources, the previous BRS government had allocated 40 acres of land to a private organisation for a palm oil factory. The private entity has completed all necessary processes and begun preparations for construction. However, allotting SRSP land for the purpose of setting up the plant is being viewed as a threat.

The project authorities argued that the land downstream was acquired for emergency purposes.

In cases where outflows from floodgates cannot be released, water would need to be released through emergency channels downstream.

They warn that if irrigation project receives inflows of 16 lakh cusecs, downstream areas — including the proposed palm oil factory — would be submerged.

“In times of climate change, we experience heavy rains in isolated areas, leading to flash floods. For this reason, we oppose allocating SRSP downstream lands for other department activities. Every year, SRSP receives huge inflows,” one engineer explained.

Another official pointed out that the irrigation project authorities had previously opposed the construction of a dam upstream in Babli by Maharashtra’s Irrigation department. Allocating downstream land for industry now adds another layer of concern, he added.

Meanwhile, the Horticulture department has defended the allocation, arguing that with increasing interest among farmers in cultivating oil palm, the proposed factory would benefit the farming community. However, SRSP officials have opposed the move on two separate occasions, sparking correspondence between the higher-ups and SRSP officials.

Subsequently, the current Congress government appointed an inquiry commission to investigate the matter.

Sources said that the higher officials are facing difficulties as the inquiry progresses.

Previously, the then minister A Indrakaran Reddy had supported the allocation of SRSP land to private organisations.

However, he has since joined the Congress, while his political rival, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, has been elected as the BJP MLA from the Nirmal Assembly constituency. Maheshwar Reddy is reportedly opposed to allocating land to the palm oil industry.