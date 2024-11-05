Telangana CM’s padayatra in Musi catchment areas on November 8

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to undertake a padayatra (walkathon) in the Musi catchment areas in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on November 8.

On his birthday, Revanth, accompanied by his family members, is scheduled to visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and offer prayers. Following this, he is expected to review the development initiatives under the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA).

Subsequently, the chief minister will participate in a padayatra in Valigonda mandal as part of the “Musi Punarujjeeva (Rejuvenation) Praja Chaitanya Yatra,” organised by Bhongir MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy.

The yatra is tentatively planned to start at Bollepally village and conclude at Bheemalingam bridge, passing through Sangem village, covering about six kilometres. However, the exact route is yet to be finalised.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and the Bhongir MLA are in discussions with local leaders to finalise the route. During the padayatra, Revanth is expected to interact with residents.

It may be noted that Congress leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district are undertaking various programmes to raise awareness about the Musi rejuvenation project. As part of this effort, MLA Anil Kumar Reddy is organising the yatra.

During his visit, the chief minister will also inaugurate the pylon, marking the commencement of a drinking water pipeline project from Mallannasagar reservoir to the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under Mission Bhagiratha. This project is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including MP Kiran and MLA Anil, from the erstwhile Nalgonda district gathered at the quarters of Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to discuss the chief minister’s visit.