Telangana Roads & Buildings dept begins survey for construction of Constitution Club

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a decision to construct Constitution Club in Hyderabad, the Roads & Buildings department began a survey at the New MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar on Monday.

Two survey teams were deployed to get the detailed report on the construction of the Constitution Club for MLAs and MLCs.

About a week ago, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudhiraj, ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a meeting with R&B officials and the representatives of consultant agencies.

In pursuance of a directive given at the meeting, the Roads & Building department engineers visited the New MLA Quarters along with their survey teams who identified permanent and temporary structures, trees, drainage system, water pipeline route map and underground drainage map and others for making a mention in their report.

The survey teams began their work on Monday and they are likely to submit a report to the R&B department within 10 days along with a blue print on MLA Quarters.

Sources stated that after the study of the detailed report, the R&B officials will hire architects to inspect the location and present a model for the proposed Constitution Club.

Sources also stated that after studying the report and based on the architects’ model, the R&B department is expected to demolish the quarters within two or three months subject to approval from the chief minister, Council chairman, Assembly Speaker and ministers.

About 55 years ago, 185 quarters were built in an area of 22 acres in Adarsh Nagar. A few MLAs and former MPs are staying in the quarters. After the demolition of the old Secretariat, several government departments moved into the quarters and worked from there and moved to the new Secretariat after its construction.