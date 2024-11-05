Welfare board for MeeSeva staff under consideration: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that the establishment of a welfare board for MeeSeva personnel is under consideration. He was speaking at the 14th anniversary of MeeSeva held at RTC Kalabhavan on Monday where he urged the staff to to serve people with increased humility and dedication.

Addressing concerns raised by federation leaders regarding the welfare and job security of the 4,754 staff working in MeeSeva centres across the state, he assured that the government would review these matters.

Slamming the decadal rule of the BRS, Sridhar said that they damaged the state and alleged that opposition parties were spreading numerous rumours to create public nuisance by inculcating doubt. He advised people not to trust the misinformation.

The minister asserted that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would restore governance to the right path and deliver remarkable results to the people.

He recalled that it was the Congress that first introduced transparent online services through MeeSeva in 2011 to ensure public convenience without the need for constant visits to mandal or district offices. He added that new services would soon be introduced in addition to those already available.