Yadadri gopuram gold-plating to be completed by Brahmotsavam: Minister Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday announced that the gold-plating works of the gopuram (entrance tower) would be completed by the end of the Brahmotsavam at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta. She said the facilities at temples across the state were improved after Congress came to power.

The minister was speaking after conducting special pujas at the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Keesaragutta on the auspicious first Monday of Karthika Masam.

Surekha stated that programmes like the Samuhaika Kartika Dipotsavam (mass lighting of lamps) are being organised to create a spiritual atmosphere that encourages society to move in a positive direction. She noted that to support this objective, the state government is providing puja materials, such as turmeric and vermilion, to women.

Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department Shailaja Ramayar and Commissioner Hanumant Kondiba along with other officials accompanied the minister.