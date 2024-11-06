19-year-old eats at restaurant in Telangana, dies from food poisoning

ADILABAD: A 19-year-old woman reportedly died from food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Nirmal. A complaint was lodged at the Boath police station, where a zero FIR was registered.

The deceased, Phool Kali Baiga, along with five staff members of the Saint Thomas School in Pochera, had gone shopping in Nirmal on November 2. Later, they went to Grill 9 multi-cuisine restaurant, where they reportedly consumed chicken 65, tandoori chicken and chicken fried rice.

Later that night, they began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting. On November 3, they sought treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Boath, where doctors found them suffering from food poisoning and prescribed medication. However, the symptoms persisted, and on November 4 and 5, they returned to the hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Phool’s condition worsened, with increased vomiting and severe stomach pain. Despite ongoing treatment, she succumbed to the illness on Tuesday.

School principal Sister Smitha filed a complaint with Boath police, accusing the restaurant owner of serving stale food, leading to Phool’s death. Based on this complaint, Boath police have registered a zero FIR against the restaurant.

Phool, originally from Madhya Pradesh, worked as kitchen staff at the school. The restaurant served food to 13 people on the same day, all of whom suffered from food poisoning, sources said.

Meanwhile, locals have raised concerns over the alleged negligence of food inspectors, who have not conducted regular inspections of restaurants, hotels and other food establishments in the region. Despite a special team of food officers from Hyderabad visiting Nirmal in October and identifying stale food at local eateries, no further inspections have been carried out. No action has been taken by Nirmal police or food inspectors regarding the restaurant, the sources said, adding that Nirmal town police are yet to file a case in this regard.

Sought treatment the next day

Phool along with five staffers of the Saint Thomas School ate chicken 65, tandoori chicken and chicken fried rice at Grill 9 multi-cuisine restaurant in Nirmal. Later, they began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting. Next day, they went to Boath CHC, where doctors prescribed them medication for food poisoning. The symptoms persisted, and on November 4 and 5, they returned to the CHC. But, Phool’s condition worsened and she died.