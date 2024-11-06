Caste survey commences in Telangana on November 6

HYDERABAD: The door-to-door survey, which is aimed at assessing the economic, social and caste status of the people, will commence across the state on Wednesday.

The caste census, an election assurance given by the Congress, will be completed by the end of this month.

Once the report is made available, it will help the state government deliver welfare and development schemes to the weaker sections. It will also address issues of inequality.

The leaders of the ruling Congress are of the opinion that Telangana would become a role mode for the entire country and show direction in addressing economic and caste related issues.

Stating that it is not just the caste survey, Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described it was a “framework” for development.

Each surveyor will visit around 150 houses and ask over 50 questions. This caste census involves capturing the key elements of social, economic, education, income, political and caste survey of all sections. Besides the government machinery, the Congress leaders too would actively participate in the survey to motivate people and also to help the officials in conducting the survey. The Congress appointed a monitoring in-charge to coordinate in conduct of the process.

A Connect Centre will be also established on the premises of TPCC Office to actively function, coordinate and engage with District Observers, DCC presidents, all frontal organisations and mandal to village committees.

This centre will nurture and activate the ground level Congress workers to spread awareness, knowledge and benefits of take parting in this caste census. Weekly reviews will be conducted to monitor this entire exercise.

All set