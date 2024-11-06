Telangana

In open letter, Minister Sridhar Babu asks BRS to explain its 10-year misgovernance

Minister said that whether in power or Opposition, Congress alone has consistently spoken for and worked towards the betterment of marginalised and underprivileged communities.
HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu asserted that only the Congress has continuously championed social justice and dedicated itself to uplifting the living standards of people across the country.

He said that whether in power or in Opposition, Congress alone has consistently spoken for and worked towards the betterment of marginalised and underprivileged communities.

Responding to recent allegations made by BRS leaders against the Congress government as well as Rahul Gandhi, Sridhar Babu asked them 10 pressing questions in an open letter on Tuesday.

