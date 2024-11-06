Realty sector hit hard under Congress rule: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that the realtors were finding it very difficult to take permissions for their projects under the Congress rule.

Addressing the Telangana Realtors Forum meeting here on Tuesday, he said that a builder told him recently that if the state government failed to take any concrete step then several small builders would suffer a lot. Though, the realtors made huge investments, sale of lands was dull, Rama Rao said. “This is because, the people do not have money due to the policies of the government,” he added.

The land rates in the state had increased due to the policies of the BRS government, irrigation water supply was assured to agricultural lands and farmers received 24X7 power, he said. But, the present government failed to make at least one good decision on the real estate sector, he alleged.

Rama Rao alleged that the government was resorting to blackmail in the name of HYDRAA. After attending a dharna in the city, Rama Rao along with other BRS leaders had lunch at Hotel Paradise.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former REDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy after having biryani at Hotel Bawarchi on Tuesday, wrote on X: “@RahulGandhi ji, We are waiting in the same seat, same table and the same restaurant with the very same Bawarchi Biryani, where you dined a year ago. Youth of Telangana are waiting to serve you and discuss on the promises given by you. Are you ready? Hot Biryani & Chilling thumbs up is waiting for you! #CongressFailedTelangana.”