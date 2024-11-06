Record yield expected, ensure smooth procurement process: Minister Uttam to officials

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday urged people’s representatives and officials to play a proactive role in the success of Telangana’s largest-ever paddy procurement initiative this year.

Uttam was addressing a video conference, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials.

Stating that a record paddy yield is expected this season, the Civil Supplies minister said: “The projected production of 150 lakh metric tonnes would set a milestone for the state and the country. The government expects to procure about 91 lakh metric tonnes, including 47 lakh metric tonnes of fine-grade rice and 44 lakh metric tonnes of other varieties. An allocation of Rs 30,000 crore has been set aside, with Rs 20,000 crore already released for immediate procurement.”

Uttam also said that the Rs 500 per quintal bonus for superfine variety paddy is a historic initiative. “For the first time in the country, all the farmers who cultivated fine variety paddy will receive bonus in addition to the MSP,” he said.

In view of the expected record yield, it will be a “testing time” for the government, the minister said and called upon the people’s representatives to ensure efficient and smooth procurement process.

He also called upon rice millers to support the government’s efforts, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to backing the milling industry.

He instructed officials to maintain accountability in transporting paddy from procurement centres to mills with an aim to deliver high quality rice to beneficiaries.