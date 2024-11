HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to include “No Religion” and “No Caste” columns in the comprehensive household survey set to begin on Wednesday.

Justice Surepalli Nanda was dealing with representations submitted by Md Waheed and DL Krishna Chand seeking the inclusion of such a column in the “Samagra Intinti Kutumba Survey” (comprehensive social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey) to begin on November 6.

The petitioners contended that the failure to include such a column would violate their constitutional rights under Articles 14 (equality before law), 19 (freedom of speech and expression), 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), and 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion).

They said that the current structure of the survey, which recognises only traditional religions and castes, is inadequate to account for those who do not wish to identify with any caste or religion.

In response to the petition, the judge directed the state government to amend the survey’s existing framework to ensure that citizens opting for “No Religion” and “No Caste” are recognised.