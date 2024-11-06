Telangana: Station Ghanpur’s incomplete mini stadium turns den for miscreants

JANGAON: The construction of a mini-indoor stadium in Station Ghanpur remains stalled reportedly due to a lack of coordination among authorities and delayed fund release.

Initiated by the previous BRS government to foster local sporting talent, the construction of mini-stadia across the state was intended to provide dedicated sports facilities. One such facility was started in the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency on a five-acre plot at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Despite the construction being incomplete, the stadium was inaugurated last year by a BRS MLA ahead of the Assembly elections. Badminton enthusiasts from rural areas in the constituency have been eagerly awaiting the stadium’s completion so they can practice regularly.

M Raju Kumar, a Ghanpur resident, said, “Once the sports complex becomes functional, it would greatly benefit local youth, especially those preparing for police and other recruitment tests. Despite our repeated requests, the stadium remains unfinished. We’ve already raised the issue with the current MLA.”

The partially completed stadium has turned into a site for anti-social activities, posing significant concerns for local residents. When TNIE visited the stadium, empty liquor bottles were found scattered on the premises. According to locals, many groups gather at the stadium each evening, taking advantage of its lack of security to engage in illegal activities. Windows in the facility have also been damaged, and there is no security personnel in place to protect the premises.

District Youth and Sports Officer B Venkat Reddy told TNIE that the pending work could not proceed due to funding constraints. He clarified that while the indoor complex is complete, outdoor facilities, including the volleyball court and running track, remain unfinished. “We have already submitted a report to higher authorities requesting funds,” he added.