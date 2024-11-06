Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurates Telangana Tourism stall at WTM, London

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the Telangana Tourism stall at the 44th World Travel Market (WTM), which commenced on Tuesday, in London. This year’s theme, “Emerging technology’s potential for good in tourism”, focuses on exploring the impact of advancing technology on the tourism industry.

As part of Telangana’s tourism promotion strategy, Jupally held meetings with representatives from various countries, as well as key officials from India’s central and state tourism departments. He held a special meeting with London Tea Exchange Chairman Alure Rehman to discuss potential tourism collaborations. They talked about opportunities for foreign investment in Telangana’s tourism sector, plans for a Tea Exchange outlet in Hyderabad and the establishment of an iconic giant wheel in Hyderabad similar to the London Eye.

Jupally emphasised the importance of attracting foreign tourists and the necessary measures to position Telangana as a key destination.