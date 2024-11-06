Union Minister Bandi Sanjay challenges Rahul Gandhi to take out another padayatra in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi should have explained why the Congress government failed to fulfil its six guarantees before visiting Telangana.

Addressing the media after attending a series of development programmes at Rudrangi village in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday, the MoS recalled that Rahul, while campaigning during the 2023 Assembly elections, made several promises to the people of Telangana.

“But the Congress government failed to fulfil those promises. Rahul held his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana too. If he has guts, he should take out another yatra now and explain to the people of Telangana as to what happened to the six guarantees and other pre-poll promises of the Congress,” he said.

Sanjay also accused the Congress of cheating the people of Karnataka and Telangana with false promises. It is now trying to lure the voters of in Maharashtra with similar ‘fake’ assurances, he added.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress was following in the footsteps of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in spending Telangana money in other states.

“In Maharashtra, Telangana Congress is giving full-page advertisements, claiming it has implemented all the six guarantees and waived farm loans here in Telangana. It is also using Telangana funds in Maharastra polls. The Congress leaders are doing what KCR did in the past. KCR had used Telangana funds in Maharashtra elections. He also distributed money in Punjab, leaving Telangana farmers in distress,” he added.