Vijay Madduri approaches Telangana HC seeking quashing of FIR

HYDERABAD: Vijay Madduri, a guest at a controversial party in Janwada village, approached the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him at the Mokila PS on October 27.

The case is related to a police raid at the house of Raj Pakala, who is the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Madduri claims that the police have fabricated and concocted his statements.

In his petition, Madduri refuted the police’ claim that he was offered a banned NDP substance by Raj Pakala during the party. Madduri asserted that the police had falsified his statements in the FIR.

Furthermore, Madduri claimed that his US passport, which had been seized by the police, had not been returned to him yet, despite his requests. He expressed concern that the case against him was part of a political vendetta, aiming to target Raj Pakala, who is the brother-in-law of Rama Rao.

In a lunch motion, Madduri’s legal team sought a direction from the court to prevent police from taking any coercive action against him and requested that the FIR be quashed. The petition also asked the court to ensure that Madduri’s rights are protected during police investigations, especially regarding his passport and his treatment during interrogation.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, after hearing the arguments, directed the police to follow due process in the ongoing investigation and allow Madduri’s counsel to be present during any questioning or interrogation.