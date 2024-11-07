Jayesh Ranjan outlines incentives for athletes in Telangana's new sports policy

HYDERABAD: Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Sports) emphasised that the state’s new sports policy will clarify details regarding cash rewards and employment opportunities for the state athletes across various sports disciplines. He was speaking at a review meeting of Sports Authority of Telangana (SATS) at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on strategies to attract youngsters to sports while curbing drug menace. Additionally, talks were also held on the establishment of various departments and courses at the upcoming sports university. The need for private and government schools to implement a mandatory sports period, ensure adequate infrastructure, and adhere to the sports calendar to encourage student participation in tournaments, were also discussed.

A source for SATS told TNIE, “The policy will outline specific incentives for athletes from Telangana who win medals at the national or international level, particularly in events like the Olympics or Commonwealth Games. These incentives will include a fixed cash reward, house and employment opportunities. The policy aims to not only reward excellence but also create a thriving sports culture in the state.”

The meeting, which was also attended by TPCC President and Telangana Karate Association President Mahesh Kumar Goud, further addressed the formation of sports policy, sports university, a sports hub and CM Cup.

According to the source, the policy is likely to be approved in December, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the state government’s rule.

Mahesh Goud urged the sports community to support the government’s efforts, noting that the BRS government had neglected the development of sports culture in Telangana over the past decade.

He called for collective cooperation to rebuild and revitalise the state’s sports ecosystem.