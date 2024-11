HYDERABAD: The state government has cancelled the Keshavapuram project contract envisaged by the former BRS regime for meeting the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad city under the Godavari Phase-2 project and instead decided to lift 15 tmcft from Mallannasagar.

The cancelled project was designed to lift 10 tmcft of water from Kondapochamma Sagar and fill the Keshavapuram reservoir from where it would be pumped to Hyderabad. Orders scrapping the project were issued by the Municipal Administration department on Tuesday and were made public on Wednesday.

Government sources said that lifting water from Mallannasagar to meet the needs of Hyderabad would save around Rs 2,000 crore. Of the 15 tmcft to be lifted from Mallannasagar, 10 tmcft would be used for supplying drinking water to Hyderabad city while the remaining 5 tmcft will be used to fill Osmansagar and Himayathsagar.

These proposals were also approved during the recent Cabinet meeting. With the Cabinet giving the green signal, the government has decided to invite tenders for the project tentatively titled: “Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-2 and Rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar for Musi River Cleanup”.

As per the new plan, a pipeline would be laid to lift 15 tmcft of water from Mallannasagar to the Ghanpur pumphouse from where it would be pumped to meet the needs of Hyderabad and to fill Himayathsagar and Osmansagar.