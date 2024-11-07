Telangana HC resumes hearing on disqualification of defected BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday continued hearing the appeals filed by the Assembly Secretary challenging the orders of a single judge regarding the petitions seeking disqualification of several MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress.

Senior advocate P Sriraghuram, representing MLA Danam Nagender, argued before the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao that while courts have the authority to review the Speaker’s decision after it is made, they should refrain from intervening before the Speaker has taken any action.

He emphasised that judicial interference in matters related to the Speaker’s duties should be minimal, as per the Supreme Court’s precedents. Sriraghuram contended that the Speaker holds an important constitutional position and has the independent authority to decide on disqualification matters. The bench adjourned the matter to Thursday when senior counsel Mayur Reddy is expected to present arguments on behalf of Kadiyam Srihari, another MLA.