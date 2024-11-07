Telangana minister asks for report on Yadagirigutta temple works

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the development works by the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and the amount of money spent on the works.

At a review here on Wednesday, the minister enquired about the reasons for stopping the development works and land acquisition by the previous BRS government. When the YTDA vice-chairman K Kishan Rao explained the reasons, the minister expressed displeasure and wanted the YTDA to submit an accurate report on the pending works by Thursday.

Konda Surekha enquired about the permissions needed for the land acquisition, helipad construction, roads and other works. She alleged that the previous BRS government failed to provide facilities to the devotees while the current government prioritises providing amenities at the temple.

Yadagirigutta temple executive officer A Bhaskar Rao gave a PowerPoint presentation on the development works taken up during the Congress government. The temple allowed auto-rickshaws to the temple and 300 auto-rickshaw drivers got employment, he said.

The number of Prasadam counters was increased and Lactation rooms and other facilities were established, he said and added that the temple was providing Anna Prasadam to 2,000 devotees daily.