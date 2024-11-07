Telangana villagers boycott survey in protest against ethanol factory

ADILABAD: The residents of Dilawarpur mandal headquarterson Wednesday boycotted the comprehensive family survey launched by the state government in protest against the proposed ethanol factory. The Village Development Committee (VDC), Ethanol Factory Vyathiraka Porata Committee members and villagers joined hands and boycotted the survey.

They submitted a memorandum to Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO) Aruna Rani expressing their unwillingness to support the survey. The villagers said that the state government remained indifferent to their concerns though they had been protesting against the proposed ethanol factory for over a year and even submitted representations to the officials.

They said that they resolved not to support any government initiative until the government dropped the proposal to set up the ethanol factory. The villagers alleged that the government took the decision without holding any public meeting to elicit the opinion of the people on the ethanol factory.