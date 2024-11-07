Wake up from slumber, complete development works: Telangana roads minister to officials

HYDERABAD: Expressing his displeasure over delay in completing developmental works, including repairing damaged roads, construction of TIMS hospitals and Warangal airport, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday asked officials to “wake up from their deep slumber and work efficiently and with dedication”.

During a review meeting here on Wednesday, the minister said that people are suffering because of potholes on roads.

“By making rounds of residences of MLAs and coming up with proposals on roads, engineers have become consultants. Don’t engineers know that people are facing problems because of these potholes,” he thundered.

“Other states are adopting modern techniques to repair roads. But in our state, we are still continuing with old techniques. Are these the skills of our R&B officials? We can repair about 400 to 500 km roads by spending Rs 500 crore. But you are not doing it!” he said.

He also expressed displeasure over delay in construction of TIMS hospitals. “During every review meeting, you say that you are doing this and that. Then why are we not able to inaugurate these hospitals. Why there is no progress in construction of these facilities,” he wondered and directed the officials to ensure that TIMS hospitals are ready for inauguration by July, 2025.

The minister also instructed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process for developing Warangal airport at Mamunoor. He also set a three-year deadline for completing the construction of the airport. He said that he will review the progress of this project every 15 days.

R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana and other officials attended the review meeting.