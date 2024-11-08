Congress will be in power in Telangana for at least 10 years: Revanth Reddy

Scoffing at rumours that there was a gap between him and the high command, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says that the party leadership has publicly appreciated his work.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, the chief minister also says that though he is against vendetta politics, his government will not hesitate in arresting anyone guilty of corruption

How would you rate your performance, and that of the government, as you are about to complete a year in office?

I don’t want to give any certificates to myself, but I can say that I have addressed unemployment and farmer issues. I have waived crop loans of 22 lakh farmers worth Rs 18,000 crore. I can say that this is my biggest achievement. My second big achievement is that I have filled 50,000 vacancies in the government sector within 10 months (of coming to power). Almost 15 lakh unemployed youth and students were roaming around coaching centres in the last seven to eight years. They can now do any other job or involve themselves in any other activity — this is my third success. The fourth is bringing in reforms in education. I have given promotions to 21,000 teachers and transferred 35,000 teachers in a transparent manner. We filled about 11,000 teacher posts. Now, there are teachers in every nook and corner of Telangana. There are surplus teachers in government schools. I started the Young India Skill University and Young India Integrated Residential Schools. I have taken major policy decisions in the education sector. Similarly, we increased the coverage limit of Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme to Rs 10 lakh. We are implementing a free bus travel scheme for women; so far, about one crore women have utilised this facility. We paid almost Rs 3,500 crore to the RTC. We are supplying up to 200 units of power free to about 42 lakh poor families. The government is also giving subsidy on LPG cylinders and 42-45 lakh households are getting cylinders at Rs 500. So, these are my success stories, achieved only in 10 to 11 months.