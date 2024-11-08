Congress will be in power in Telangana for at least 10 years: Revanth Reddy
Scoffing at rumours that there was a gap between him and the high command, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says that the party leadership has publicly appreciated his work.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, the chief minister also says that though he is against vendetta politics, his government will not hesitate in arresting anyone guilty of corruption
How would you rate your performance, and that of the government, as you are about to complete a year in office?
I don’t want to give any certificates to myself, but I can say that I have addressed unemployment and farmer issues. I have waived crop loans of 22 lakh farmers worth Rs 18,000 crore. I can say that this is my biggest achievement. My second big achievement is that I have filled 50,000 vacancies in the government sector within 10 months (of coming to power). Almost 15 lakh unemployed youth and students were roaming around coaching centres in the last seven to eight years. They can now do any other job or involve themselves in any other activity — this is my third success. The fourth is bringing in reforms in education. I have given promotions to 21,000 teachers and transferred 35,000 teachers in a transparent manner. We filled about 11,000 teacher posts. Now, there are teachers in every nook and corner of Telangana. There are surplus teachers in government schools. I started the Young India Skill University and Young India Integrated Residential Schools. I have taken major policy decisions in the education sector. Similarly, we increased the coverage limit of Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme to Rs 10 lakh. We are implementing a free bus travel scheme for women; so far, about one crore women have utilised this facility. We paid almost Rs 3,500 crore to the RTC. We are supplying up to 200 units of power free to about 42 lakh poor families. The government is also giving subsidy on LPG cylinders and 42-45 lakh households are getting cylinders at Rs 500. So, these are my success stories, achieved only in 10 to 11 months.
Why then is the Opposition alleging that the Congress government has failed?
They have tons of money. They are using that money to spread false propaganda. We are doing our job. In the last 10 years, the BRS made hundreds of blunders and ruined the state. It is not appropriate for BRS leaders to ignore their own blunders and comment on the Congress. I have made public their misdeeds, but they are not ready to come for a debate.
Do you think that announcing the Musi project before a proper DPR and plans were made has given a political weapon to the Opposition?
No, this was a policy decision. We want to rejuvenate the Musi and so we announced our policy. We had not prepared any DPR, so we have not given any details on the project. While there is no DPR, how can (BRS leader) KTR say that the estimated cost of this project is Rs 1.5 lakh crore? So far, we don’t have any policy to execute this project under PPP mode or Hybrid Annuity to call for tenders. We have appointed a consortium of international agencies to prepare the DPR and plans. Project report will come in 18 months and we are expecting the project to be implemented in the next five years. I can say something only after receiving the DPR and plans. I am not KCR, who claims that he read more than 80,000 books. I am not an engineer like KCR, who constructed the Kaleshwaram project and vanished.
Do you think that HYDRAA has boomeranged?
The BRS and BJP are creating misconception and misleading the people. HYDRAA was created by the government to remove encroachments in full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes, nalas, parks and government lands. It also deals with disaster management. HYDRAA is not evil or a ghost, as Opposition leaders are projecting. Definitely, HYDRAA will scare encroachers, but not the common people. If traffic is streamlined, common people will be benefited.
If HYDRAA is beneficial to common people, then why is the Opposition blaming the government ?
Blaming the government is what they do. They play the blame-game. Blaming us is part of the game. I know their nature, approach and way of thinking. So, I am not worried about their false propaganda. Their philosophy is that no good should happen to Telangana. For example, the BRS government acquired land for the setting up of Pharma City. Now, we have taken a decision not to allow the pollution creating pharma industries in the Pharma City. But, these BRS leaders are demanding that we do not develop the Pharma City and instead return the lands to farmers. Similarly, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation was created by the then BRS government and then Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, but they are now opposing the Musi rejuvenation project. In last 10 years, the BRS government did not issue job notifications though students and unemployed youth resorted to suicide. Now when we are issuing notifications, then BRS is opposing us. The people who have betrayed Telangana are now blaming us. If they had demanded that I should recruit two lakh people, I would appreciate it. During the Telangana movement, (former minister) Harish Rao brought petrol with Rs 100 but did not purchase matches worth 10 paisa. Like this, by provoking sentiments, they killed many people during the Telangana movement. Now, they are saying that they will sleep in front of bulldozers. It means that they are provoking the people to sleep in front of bulldozers and die. They are trying to get political mileage by using dead bodies.
BJP is alleging that Congress and BRS have colluded and hence Rama Rao is not arrested.
Unlike BJP, without proper inquiry, we will not arrest anyone. We will respect constitutional institutions and authorities. We will not arrest anyone for political vendetta. If any wrong has been done, the departments concerned will lodge complaints. For example, on alleged corruption in construction of Kaleshwaram project, we appointed a judicial commission. Unless and until the judicial commission submits its report, how can I say who the thief is and what he did? Similarly, the Commission of Inquiry on purchase of power submitted its report to the department concerned. After discussing the report in the Cabinet meeting, we will table it in the Assembly. Thereafter, a case will be initiated. The Congress will not adopt practices like the ones adopted by BJP of sending rivals to jail for political gains using ED and CBI. At the same time, the Congress will not spare corruption.
Why is KTR repeatedly saying that he is ready to go to jail ?
Due to turmoil within his family, he is speaking like that. Now, the post of BRS president is lying vacant. So, KCR’s son and nephew, KTR and Harish Rao, are fighting to occupy the post. It is learnt that an astrologer told them that those who go to jail will occupy the party president post. From then on, KTR is eager to go to jail. But there is due process before anyone is arrested and sent to jail. If he does any wrong, then he will definitely go to jail. In the last 11 months, we did not lodge any political cases.
Is the Opposition targeting Revanth Reddy or the Congress?
Naturally, they will target the person who is in charge. They will target the captain who leads the team. It will not be right for me to accept only positions and not liabilities. At least, I am happy that they are chanting “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy” every day. Earlier, these people criticised me saying that I will not be elected even as a ward member. They are now chanting my name for their survival. Are they chanting the name of KCR daily? They themselves have forgotten KCR’s name. I am happy that my rivals and enemies are thinking of me.
Do you mean to say that KCR’s political career is finished?
KTR and Harish Rao have finished KCR’s political career. Only KTR can finish KCR.
There is a rumour that there is a gap between the chief minister and Congress high command ?
There is no gap between me and the high command. Why will we have a gap? Have any allegations, even minor, been levelled against me? Many times, Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders appreciated me and my work as chief minister.
The caste survey has created a big stir...
Whenever a revolutionary decision is made, these things all happen. Earlier, when reservations were granted to SCs and STs, something similar happened. When the Land Ceiling Act was implemented, the same thing happened. But to make a decision like this, we need to be courageous. When courageous decisions are made, they will spark discussions. This is Rahul Gandhi’s commitment, which is our responsibility to fulfil.
What are your developmental plans for the next four years ?
I will not say next four years, its next nine years. Congress will be in power in Telangana for at least 10 years. We are making plans accordingly. Skill University, Integrated Residential Schools, Sports University are patents. Completing Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road and developing the Fourth City are my goals. These are all great plans.
When the state is facing huge debts, how will the government mobilise funds for such projects?
There are different models to mobilising funds; borrowing is not the only one. PPP, annuity model and others are there. So, development is different from welfare. For welfare, we have plans for spending. But we face a problem there as KCR took loans of more than Rs 7 lakh crore in 10 years. Now, we are paying Rs 6,500 crore every month as interest for the loans taken by the KCR regime.
How would the Metro Rail Phase-2 change Hyderabad?
This project is not only ambitious but also essential for Hyderabad city. We have submitted the DPR to the Union government and sought its assistance. We will obtain loans from multinational agencies like JICA, ADB and others. I hope that the Union government will help take this project further. There are also plans to execute the Metro Rail Phase-3. We will extend the Metro to Medchal and Fourth City.
How is the relationship between state and Union governments?
Till now I don’t have many grievances against the Union government. We have submitted DPRs and proposals for a few projects, we asked the Centre to restructure debts and sought its assistance. We have to wait and see. I also met the prime minister and finance minister and discussed issues pertaining to the state. They have reacted reasonably. So, we should wait and see. I cannot comment just like that, like KCR. Similarly, I have good relations with every party like BJP, DMK, TDP, Jana Sena and others. My point is that I want to develop Telangana and ensure good governance. Being the head of government of a state, I need to maintain good relationships with others. End of the day, I need to get results.
AIMIM is supporting the Musi project and accusing BRS. How did this happen?
AIMIM is happy for Musi project as it will bring development to the Old City. It is supporting us due to the development angle. We are maintaining communal harmony in the state and all sections of the people are happy and welcoming.