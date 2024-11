HYDERABAD: Admitting that he signed the related file and directed the then Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) special chief secretary Arvind Kumar to transfer Rs 55 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds to organise the Formula E race, former MAUD minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said: “If the state government want to file a case, let them. I will go to jail for two to three months, come out with a trim body and start a padayatra.”

“If anyone intends to imprison me out of political vendetta for bringing investments to Hyderabad, creating an incredible brand for the city and generating employment opportunities through these investments, I will not back down,” the BRS working president added.

Rama Rao told reporters that the HMDA was an independent body and does not require state government permission to transfer funds. “There was no mistake on Arvind Kumar’s part. He sent the file, and I signed it. It was my responsibility as a minister,” he said.

The former minister took personal responsibility for all administrative matters related to the event’s funding and organisation.