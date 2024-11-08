Where has the winter gone in Telangana? Seasonal chill expected by November end

HYDERABAD: While it has been over three weeks since the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon in the state, there is no hint of winter setting in any sooner.

Although there is a slight nip in the air in the early morning and late evening hours, the winter cold is yet to envelop the state. According to experts, the winters are delayed this season.

As per weather observations, the northerly winds, which bring in the winters have not yet set in and it might take another three weeks for the winter season to begin in Telangana. This means that the state can experience cold weather only from the end of November.

The days are a mix of hazy and sunny weather and the maximum daytime temperatures are being recorded between 33-340C, whereas the evening temperatures have dropped to between 17-180C. The overall weather in the state continues to remain warm even as the first week of November came to an end.

As per the IMD reports, the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 160C in Medak and the maximum temperature was 34.50C in Khammam.

A Sravani, scientist, IMD, told TNIE, “ Easterly and north-easterly winds are currently prevailing over the state, resulting in haze and dry weather. Only after the northerly winds set in and there is a western disturbance in the northern belt, can one see temperatures dropping further”.

Experts said that the Northeast monsoon has been weak this season and the winter has been delayed on the northern plains as well, which is giving a ripple effect on the central and southern parts, including Telangana.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, said, “ Winter is definitely delayed this year across the country. There are no significant weather systems in the northern plains as of now. Although there is a cyclonic circulation over south central Bay of Bengal and another circulation over Arabian Sea, the winds are mostly concentrated over the Bay of Bengal, which is bringing dryness in the air and keeping the temperatures above normal."

“Unless a weather system develops over South AP, Telangana will continue to experience dry weather. Weather disturbances are likely to develop over the western Himalayas in the second half of November and the effect could only be experienced in Telangana in the last week of November”, he added.

Palawat said that there was no significant effect of the La Nina conditions and that the winter would be normal this year.