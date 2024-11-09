BRS leader Harish slams CM Revanth’s ‘disgraceful’ remarks

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks in Yadagirigutta, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday said: “Your (CM’s) disgraceful remarks only reveal your true character”.

“There is a saying ‘you can place a dog on a golden throne, but its nature remains the same’. This saying perfectly captures the essence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s conduct. Someone who cannot match the stature of K Chandrasekhar Rao is insulting a leader who fought relentlessly for the cause of Telangana and its future,” he said.

Harish Rao said that the people were watching Reddy’s reckless behaviour. “Now, on your own birthday, you shamefully choose to target KCR, a man of honour and a statesman, who is old enough to be your father. No other chief minister displayed such ‘vulgarity’. Even if washed by Musi water, your foul language and twisted mindset will remain unchanged. Unlike you, we don’t stoop so low and use undignified language. We fought to create this state and have led it forward with dignity and purpose. Your rise to power is marked by opportunism and backroom deals, not true leadership. We will expose your corruption and dishonesty. People deserve leadership that is grounded in responsibility, not hollow bluster. It’s time for you to focus on governance, not childish rhetoric,” he added.