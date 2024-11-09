CM Revanth Reddy's Musi rejuvenation Sankalpa yatra, special pujas, and a boat ride

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Special pujas, a boat ride and interaction with locals marked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Musi rejuvenation sankalpa yatra in Sangem on Friday.

The chief minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues and other leaders, performed abhishekam to Sivalingam at Bhimalingam Katwa near Sangem before embarking on a padayatra along the Musi River.

Farmers, toddy tappers and other local residents accompanied the CM when he started his padayatra after a boat ride on Musi waters.

Later, when Revanth addressed a public meeting between Sangem and Nagireddipally, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy not only wished the former on his birthday but also declared that he will be the CM for another five years, drawing loud cheers from the gathering.

Rajagopal skips event

Munugode MLA and Venkat Reddy’s brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, however, was conspicuous by his absence at the public meeting.

Rajagopal was the lone Congress MLA from the erstwhile Nalgonda district to skip the event.

The Munugode legislator has been staying away from the CM programmes for the last few months as he is apparently upset over Revanth not accommodating him in the state Cabinet as promised if Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy wins from the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat.

BRS men under house arrest

Earlier in the day, the BRS leaders, including former Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy, ex-MLA of Nakrekal C Lingaiah, were placed under house arrest as they threatened to interrupt CM’s padayatra.